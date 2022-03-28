JKR to close Jalan Canna in stretches daily for surface repairs

KUCHING (March 28): The Public Works Department (JKR) will close Jalan Canna here in stretches every day for road surface repair work starting Wednesday (March 30).

In a notice, JKR Sarawak said the stretches would be closed from 7pm to 5am daily for six months to facilitate the work.

JKR advised road users to take extra care when using the road during this repair period and to comply with all traffic management, especially when some lanes are closed.

“Please follow the safety signs provided and heed the flag bearers to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“JKR Kuching Division will inform if there are any changes in the date, time, or stretch involved with this work,” said the notice.

It also advised road users to consider using alternative routes until the completion of the repair work.

“All inconveniences caused are deeply regretted. If there are any complaints or further inquiries related to the traffic flow, please contact JKR Kuching Division via 082-203400,” added the notice.

Motorists have been complaining about the uneven surface and potholes along Jalan Canna.

Making their feelings known on social media, they have been urging the authorities to repair the road due to incidents of single-vehicle accidents and damage caused to vehicles.