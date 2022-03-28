Lee urges agencies to be more proactive in responding to public complaints in Miri

MIRI (March 28): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin is calling on the relevant agencies to be more proactive in carrying out maintenance work around the city and responding to the public complaints.

Noting that he has two service teams which receive and file the complaints to the relevant agencies for further action, Lee said some of the issues could have been easily resolved but were delayed, thus causing frustration among the complainants.

“Calls had to be made several times by my officers and myself to follow up on the issues until they were resolved,” said the Senadin assemblyman after inspecting several areas in Riam today.

According to him, most of the issues raised by the public are related to maintenance works of drainage, road, street lights, among others.

“By quickly resolving the issues, we can provide a good livelihood to the residents,” he stressed.

During the inspection today, Lee and his entourage inspected the playgrounds at two housing areas namely Wah Shin Garden and Yung Fah Garden which were repaired at a total cost of RM200,000 and the repair works at Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) and Riam Road Kindergarten.

Lee also praised the good work done by the contractor in repairing the footway at the bus stop in front of RRSS which was carried out at a cost of RM15,000. The project was funded by Riam Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).

The collapsed drainage walls at Riam Road Kindergarten in December last year have also been repaired by Miri City Council’s Engineering section. The drainage walls were repaired at a cost of about RM7,000.

Meanwhile, members of the public who face any issue relating to public’s facility are encouraged to contact SUPP Riam sub-branch’s service team at 085-415007 or WhatsApp to 011-35293833 or email to riamjk2019@hotmail.com.

Alternatively, SUPP Senadin service centre can be contacted at 085-650688 or email pusatkhitmatsenadin@gmail.com.