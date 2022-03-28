Mankind sowing seeds of its own destruction insatiable exploitation of nature, says Ang

KUCHING (March 28): Social activist Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon cautions that man is sowing the seeds of his own destruction through his insatiable exploitation of the oceans, land, and air since the advent of the industrial revolution.

He said this in his message to mark 2022 Earth Hour the annual event held on Saturday to raise awareness of the cause of climate change and environmental conservation.

“We see not only the disruption of our lives by Covid-19, which has caused the loss of millions of lives worldwide but the unprecedented havoc caused by climate change which caused torrential rains, massive floods, typhoon , wildfires, draughts, extreme cold, and scorching heat.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic teaches us an important lesson that we are part of nature, a vulnerable species, not so different from any other species, many of which man has driven to extinction,” he said.

Ang added that it is imperative the 2022 Earth Hour pledge this year must be for mankind to live in harmony with nature and not to destroy the shared planet earth.

“All nations must meet to work out another Paris Accord, to be endorsed by all countries, big and small . The biggest polluters must make a firm commitment to join the micro mini nations, which will most probably disappear from rising sea levels. Others like Bangkok and Jakarta will continue to sink.

“I have been profoundly saddened to see that the massive floods across the world, and many states in Malaysia, caused by climate change, and human factors which killed thousands of people and displaced many thousands of others.

“The torrential rains and floods have also claimed the lives of animals and resulted in the destruction of property. Many people were taken ill and have been traumatised, adding to the untold suffering caused by Covid-19 and overwhelming the health care system.”

Around the world, he said governments should consider formulating a master plan to deal with recurring uncontrollable floods and wildfires and consider appointing an independent commission with only professional engineers and experts should study the matter immediately and present recommendations to deal with the next round of floods particularly.

“If global climate change is not addressed the way it should be, we will see more extreme weather conditions in the years ahead.”

Ang added that the world must turn to renewable energy such as solar and wind as they do not emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that contribute enormously to global warming. and fossil fuels must be phased out.

“My thoughts and prayers are also with the medical personnel and allied workers, from doctors and nurses to the cleaners and providers of essential services who risk their lives to keep us safe during this challenging and trying time. We must be considerate and think of their lives and loved ones as well,” he said.