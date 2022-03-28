Miri journalist to join GoBald campaign to help raise funds, promote awareness of childhood cancer

MIRI (March 28): Former Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) president Thng Joo Hua will be joining the GoBald Virtual campaign this year to help Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) raise funds and promote awareness of childhood cancer.

Thng, 37, a journalist with a local Chinese daily, who was diagnosed with stage four Nasopharyngeal cancer in January this year, said he would like to do his part to raise awareness of childhood cancer amongst the public while he is in the midst of battling cancer.

“I want to use myself as an example to give encouragement and mental strength to the childhood cancer patients that we can fight cancer with bravery.

“More importantly, I want to promote the GoBald campaign, an annual fundraising event by Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) to help the childhood cancer patients,” he said.

Thng, who has been volunteering with SCCS for over 10 years, said has learnt from interacting with the young cancer patients and their family members.

“Some whom unfortunately have lost the battle to cancer, and those who survived, I am glad to be part of their journey and in return, it helps me to reflect a lot on the challenges in life.”

Thng said the community should continue to support SCCS, which is a non-profit organisation that has been supporting hundreds of families annually in terms of medical expenses, transportation, accommodation, among others.

“In Sarawak, about 60 to 70 new cases of childhood cancer are diagnosed each year, and an annual estimated operating cost of RM1.5 million is needed to cover all the expenses.

“Thus, the support from corporate, government and members of the public is crucial for SCCS to carry out its services to families, particularly those of middle and low-income group.

“Children are the future of our country, regardless of their background. Those suffering from childhood cancer need our help in any way possible. Give them hope to survive the disease and give them confidence for them to soldier on,” said Thng.

Last year, the GoBald Virtual campaign was participated by 117 people from all over Malaysia and had raised over RM550,000.

Thng is targeting to raise RM100,000 and is appealing to public donation through www.gobald.my under his name, Thng Joo Hua.

For the latest updates on GoBald, go to www.gobald.my, or Facebook page fb.com/GoBald.