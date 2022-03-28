Miri man fined RM3,500 after pleading guilty to drug abuse

MIRI (March 28): A man was fined a total of RM3,500 by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi fined the accused, Ahmad Razman Amir, 26, from Phase 2 Piasau Jaya here, RM2,500 in default two months in jail for the first offence and RM1,000 in default one month imprisonment for the second offence.

She also ordered the accused to be placed under supervision by the authorities for two years.

He was charged with two counts under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same act.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years in jail and to be placed under police supervision for a period of not less than two and not more than three years, upon conviction.

The accused was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at 9.25am on May 12, 2020 and methamphetamine at 11.15am on Dec 26, 2019.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a counsel.