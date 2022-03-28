Police arrest soldier suspected of mugging woman in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (March 28): Police arrested a soldier yesterday for allegedly mugging a victim in Kota Sentosa on March 12.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the 21-year-old suspect was apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Department personnel around 4.10pm.

According to him, the suspect admitted to committing the crime.

“On March 12 around 4.10pm, the suspect with the rank of private was choke-holding a woman aged 38 using both his arms near a pharmacy in Kota Sentosa.

“During the incident, the victim, who works as a clerk at a school in Lundu, was entering a car parked in front of the pharmacy. Suddenly, an unidentified man entered the car through the back right side of the car and held the complainant’s neck with both his arms,”​​ Zainal said in a statement today.

He said the victim felt a sharp object, believed to be a penknife, on the right side of her neck.

She reacted quickly by biting the suspect’s arm and pressing the car horn, forcing the suspect to escape with just RM26 from the complainant’s handbag.

It is understood that the suspect committed the act out of desperation for money.

During the arrest, police also seized a pair of shoes, a pair of sports trousers, a penknife, a pouch, and a black face mask.

A urine test will be conducted on the suspect once the remand application is obtained.

The suspect is said to be stationed in Sri Aman and was undergoing training in Muara Tuang from Jan 16 to April 2.

“The case has been shared with the suspect’s supervisor under Battalion 13 RAMD Pakit Camp, Sri Aman,” added Zainal.

The case is being investigated under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code.