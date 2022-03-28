PSB sets up elections committee to prepare for GE15

KUCHING (March 28): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has set up its Elections Committee to lead the party’s preparations for the 15th general elections (GE15).

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who announced this in a statement yesterday, said Baru Bian, who is Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman, is the Elections director.

“All members of our Presidential Council sit as members of the committee. At our first meeting today the committee established the terms of reference which include identifying the seats we will contest, preparing our potential candidates, setting up criteria for final selection of the candidates, drafting our manifesto, and other relevant matters,” said Wong.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman believed that GE15 is likely to happen sooner rather than later, looking at the scenario at Putrajaya.

He opined that although Umno leaders had high expectations of sweeping back into power, it was not a a guaranteed shoo-in for them.

“On our part, Sarawakians must come out in full force this time to ensure that our interests and resources will be protected from further erosion by the Malayan politicians,” he said.

He said PSB’s leadership was of the view that in order to have a more forceful voice, the opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah must work together as a united front.

To this end, Wong said the committee is mandated to liaise with like-minded opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah to formalise a Borneo Alliance which will be a credible and significant third force in federal politics.

“I am confident that the Borneo Alliance will have the support of all Sarawakians and Sabahans as it offers for the first time a combined strategy and common purpose in our position within the federation.

“This synergistic partnership will be a leap forward for the Borneo states,” he added.