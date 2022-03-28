Soon Koh: PSB to concentrate on winnable seats in GE15

SIBU (March 28): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will not be fielding candidates in all the 31 parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He pointed out that this is because the party wants to concentrate its resources on seats where it has better chance of winning.

According to Wong, PSB could perhaps be eyeing half of the 31 parliamentary seats.

“We will not go for (all the) 31 (parliamentary) seats (in the coming GE15). We will concentrate on the more winnable parliamentary seats.

“Maybe 10, maybe 15 (seats), half of it or what. We don’t know because we want to concentrate our resources,” he told a press conference today.

Wong was asked the number of seats that PSB is eyeing in the coming GE15.

In last year’s 12th Sarawak State Election, PSB won four seats out of the 70 it contested.

During the same press conference, Wong also dwelled on four issues affecting Sibu, namely flood mitigation, the town’s traffic woe, Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan and elevation of Sibu to city status.

On flood mitigation, he stressed on the importance of the phase 3 and 4 to be continued, so that with the entire four phases implemented, flooding can be prevented in Sibu.

“Phase 1 and 2 have proven to be very effective. I hope the GPS government particularly, the GPS representatives here and I can also help, to appeal to the federal government to implement what was already there – done by Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who was then minister in charge of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), which proved to be effective.

“Why not, we carry out this phase 3 and 4 – with the entire four phases of flood mitigation plan then, that will prevent Sibu from being flooded,” he said.

Wong reasoned that dredging Rajang and Igan Rivers is not effective due to high tide and the huge volume of mud and sand from upriver.

“You just can’t compete with nature,” he said.