PSB, Warisan agree in principle on Borneo Alliance, says Soon Koh

SIBU (March 28): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Warisan have agreed in principle to work together although no target date has been set to formalise the Borneo Alliance, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB president was quick to point out that talks are still on-going between the two parties.

“Still talking – in principle, we agree to work together,” he told reporters today.

“We are talking to each other – once an agreement is ready then, we will have a formal announcement.”

He said the ongoing discussions are being spearheaded by Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

“Because he is an MP – easier for him to talk to Sabah – everywhere in Parliament,” Wong added.

On whether other parties would be invited to join the Borneo Alliance, Wong said it would be open to locally-based parties.

“Yes, we are talking to all Opposition parties – locally-based parties – not DAP or anything. Locally-based parties like Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) – we are talking, see how we can come together to form a more formidable Opposition.

“We are talking to them one by one because we don’t want to underestimate anyone because you get spoilt with a few hundred votes.

“If you look at the last state election results, we could have won 22 seats. Take for example, in Pelawan, (Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s) Michael Tiang with over 4,000 votes, won with a 100-vote majority. But (if the votes of) all Opposition added together, (it totalled) about 10,000 (votes). Because we ‘killed’ each other,” he explained.

He said the Opposition parties would see whether they could come together to avoid multi-cornered fights because they are commonly opposed to GPS.

However, at the federal level, Wong said PSB is willing to work with any party that has the support of the people, adding that at the moment, the party still supports Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Because the original mandate is given to PH. So, we still support because they have the mandate from the people. Subsequently, of course, the backdoor dealing, frogs jumping, and so on.

“We don’t recognise, we only recognise the original party that has the mandate from the people. And so, in the forthcoming parliamentary election, we will support whoever has the mandate from the people,” he added.

On Feb 23, PSB presidential council member See Chee How had said that preliminary informal meetings had been held with Parti Warisan to form the Borneo Alliance to face the coming 15th general election (GE15).

See revealed at least two meetings had been held between Baru – a PSB presidential council member – and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.