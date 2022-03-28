Queen arrives in Sarawak for three-day official visit

KUCHING (March 28): The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in Sarawak today for a three-day official visit.

The wife of the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang led the welcoming committee at Kuching International Airport (KIA), where the special flight boarded by the Queen touched down at around noon today.

Tunku Azizah’s itinerary for the three days lists the official opening of the ‘Songket and Keringkam Gallery’ at Jalan Masjid here, a grand welcoming dinner at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Complex, as well as a royal visit to the Songket Weaving Workshop at Puncak Borneo Prison and stop-over at the Borneo Cultures Museum tomorrow.

The Queen would return to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Among those present to welcome the royal arrival were Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syed Aman Ghazali, and Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Amir Omar.