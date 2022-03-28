Ramadan bazaar at Sibu town centre to house 65 stalls this year

SIBU (March 28): The Ramadan bazaar will return this year at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here, where 65 stalls will be operating beginning this April 3, which is expected to be the first day of the Muslim fasting month.

During an observation at the site yesterday afternoon, workers were busy setting up the canopies and marking the trading lots.

For this year, the management of the bazaar would be under Sibu Stall Traders Committee.

“The Ramadan bazaar is making a comeback here after two years of non-operation, due to the movement restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Today (yesterday), we’re erecting half of the total 65 canopies, while the rest should be done by tomorrow (today).

“Out of the 65, 40 lots have been reserved for food and drinks, while the other 25 are for barbecued food items,” the committee’s treasurer Hanisah Hussin told reporters.

She said water supply and electricity would soon be connected to the bazaar, of which the operating hours throughout the month of Ramadan would be from noon to 8pm daily.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid, who was also met at the bazaar site yesterday, stressed about the importance of strict compliance amongst the traders and the customers with the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Both the traders and the customers are to wear face masks.

“The traders are also required to follow the terms and conditions laid down by the SMC – they must ensure the cleanliness of their trading lots.

“For those doing barbeque items, they are to take extra precautions in view of the current hot and dry weather,” he said.

For the record, the SMC has approved three sites for Ramadan bazaar here – the Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 in the town centre, Permai Lake Garden, and Farley Supermarket in Salim.

According to SMC Social and Community Development Standing Committee chairperson Councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader, the Farley Ramadan Bazaar would occupy 12 parking bays in front of Farley Supermarket, while the one at Permai Lake Garden would have 20 stalls.