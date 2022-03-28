Real Beauty Unduk Ngadau not competing with State event

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): Real Beauty (RB) Unduk Ngadau 2022 is not competing with the State Unduk Ngadau Pageant in popularity.

Rejanah Bahanda, CEO of Real Beauty Sdn Bhd, said as a business entity, they are carrying out this beauty pageant to seek out new faces for their products, while ensuring the young ladies are accorded a venue to compete. “We will involve our participants in paid photoshoots in future,” she said yesterday

The Chief Minister’s wife, Datin SeriJuliah Salag, will launch the pageant on May 7.

The event to be held at Jabatan Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Negara (JKNN) will see ten finalists vying for the title.

Rejanah said to date 23 people have confirmed their participation in the Unduk Ngadau pageant and since applications are set at 30, seven slots are still available for interested young ladies.

“They have until midnight tonight (28 March) to send in their applications,” she said.

Rejanah who is also the founder of Real Beauty shared that three subsidiary titles have been added to the initial 11 titles announced.

“The additional subsidiary titles are Miss Best in Evening Gown, Miss Best Personalty and Best Manager,” she said, adding that this ensures that they are appreciated for their participation and for the managers, their management skills.

The other titles announced previously are Miss Social Media, Miss RBUN SuperStar, Miss Most Video Viewed, Miss Best Cat Walk, Best Evening Gown, Best Make Up Looks, Miss Arby’s Choice, Miss Photogenic, Miss Best Talent, Miss Body Beautiful and Best Ethnic Costume.

Rejanah added that participants will be introduced to cultural norms through visits to places of interest such as the Sumangkap Gong Factory and Bavangazo Longhouse in Matunggong.

“They will also visit other places of interest to be determined later,” she said.

“We are doing a hybrid sort of pageant, as we will carry it out both online and physically. In this respect, we have outlined our own terms and conditions for participation,” she stressed.

“The total prize for Real Beauty Unduk Ngadau is RM50,000,” she said.