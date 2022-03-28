Sabah’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 194

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah have dipped below the 200 mark for the first time since January 24.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 194 positive cases were reported today.

The latest figure was a decrease of 51 cases compared to 245 infections the day before.

He said the new infections in Kota Kinabalu, which saw an increase of 61 cases on Sunday, has shrunk by 42 cases to 55 cases today.

“The decrease of new cases in Kota Kinabalu is one of the main factors contributing to the lower caseload in Sabah today.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said five districts registered two-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu (55), Tuaran (26), Papar (18), Sandakan (11) and Tawau (10).

Eighteen districts recorded single-digit infections, whereas Semporna, Nabawan, Tongod and Kalabakan had zero new cases.

He added that three clusters have ended, namely Pengkalan Abai Cluster (Kota Belud), Jalan Beluran Lama Cluster (Beluran) and Batu Enam Cluster (Kota Belud), leaving only four active clusters in Sabah.

He said 187 patients or 96.39 per cent of the 194 new cases were in Categories 1 and 2, while Categories 3 and 4 each recorded three cases and Category 5 only one case.