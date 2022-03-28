Sarawak Islamic Council announces mask exemptions for mosque, surau officials on duty

KUCHING (March 28): Wearing face masks continues to be compulsory at mosques and suraus but officials on duty to sound the azan and to lead prayers will be exempt, said the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

In its update of standard operating procedures (SOPs) today, the council said also excluded are ‘khatib berkhutbah’ and speakers for lectures or forums held in mosques or surau with reasonable physical distancing.

On March 22, MIS had released its state-wide SOPs for the transition to the Covid-19 endemic stage, which mandated the use of face masks in mosques and suraus.

It said that Friday prayers, fardu, sunat, khutbah, and wirid after prayers are allowed without the need for physical distancing.

Other activities allowed to be held on the condition that physical distancing is practised at all times are studies, lectures, talks, courses, workshops, Tadarus, Tahlil, breaking of fast, Moreh, Qiamullail, Sahur, Iktikaf, and Khatamal Al-Quran.

MIS also said the organisation of appropriate social activities at mosques and suraus as well as the management and burial of remains unrelated to Covid-19 are permitted but with physical distancing.

All the SOPs will take effect on April 1 in line with the country’s transition to endemic phase.