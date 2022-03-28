Sarawak ‘very much looking forward’ to reopening of country’s borders, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (March 28): The announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob about Malaysia reopening its borders to international travellers this April 1, is what Sarawak has been waiting for, says Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He regarded the news as ‘timely’, in view of the tourism industry having been adversely affected over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can’t be constrained by the situation forever.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Security Council (MKN) have decided that April 1, 2022 is the day the country will reopen (to international travellers), but with certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) still in place like wearing of face masks in any confined area.

“To some extent, as a result of most of our people having been vaccinated, it can prevent the virus (infection) from getting worse,” he said when met after performing the closing ceremony of ‘Meow City Bundle Fest 0.1’ at Mydin Bandar Baru Semariang here yesterday.

Adding on, Abdul Karim continued to call upon everyone to remain cautious and always take care of their health.

“Covid-19 can still spread.

“We need to take care of ourselves and our loved ones around us, to avoid infections.

“Those with comorbidities might catch the virus easily,” he reminded.

On his ministry’s target this year, Abdul Karim expressed hope of Sarawak recording 1.2 million tourist arrivals by the year-end.

“I believe we can reach that number because from January to March 2022 alone, we could see the number of those coming to Sarawak reaching a growth of over 500 per cent from that recorded in January-March period of 2021.

“Come April 1 when the borders are open, I believe the number of people coming here will increase,” said Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development.

Adding on, he said the government through his ministry had always gone all out in helping young local entrepreneurs organise programmes meant to develop their interest, understanding and capabilities in entrepreneurship.

“Majority of those involved in this (Meow City Bundle Fest 0.1) programme, like the Bundle Association and Persatuan Pengusaha Khemah Kuching, are young entrepreneurs.

“With my ministry having included another portfolio, ‘Entrepreneur Development’, we are ready to help,” he gave his assurance.

The four-day Meow City Bundle Fest 0.1, which ends today, is run by the National Association for the Prevention of Drugs (Pemadam) Sarawak, in collaboration with Persatuan Pengusaha Khemah Kuching and Mydin Semariang.

Abdul Karim continued: “I was told that all of these arrangements were made by the organisers and the young entrepreneurs themselves.

“I’m so proud to hear that. Such is the spirit in which the entrepreneurs have come together to organise this programme without assistance from the government.

“We, the government, will always be able to help any association that wants to organise such programme whether in Kuching or in other areas.

“Before planning the programme, please write an application to myself and to the ministry for a small contribution, which can help ease your burden in making the arrangements.

“I know the costs are not cheap – this stage, PA system, other facilities, all of them need a lot of money.”

On Pemadam’s involvement in the event, Abdul Karim said it was amongst the movement’s objectives to run programmes meant to attract youths to be part of.

“At the same time, Pemadam is able to highlight the awareness of drug prevention to the people,” said the minister, who is also Pemadam Sarawak chairman.

Apart from housing 40 booths selling bundle (pre-loved or used) items, the festival is also hosting many other activities such as autoshows including those displaying high-powered motorcycles, repair and maintenance servicing of vehicles, cycling, scooter-biking, and demonstrations on drones.

Pemadam Sarawak executive secretary Munawar Ismail, Kuching District Officer representative Suraijah Zainol, Dryrot Bundle Store owner Hazrul Hisham Mohamad and Persatuan Pengusaha Khemah Kuching chairman Hamzah Samsuddin were among those attending the closing ceremony.