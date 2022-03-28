SGH blood bank to open over weekend for donors

KUCHING (March 28): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank will be open throughout this week as well as weekend to help ensure there is adequate blood supply for patients in need.

Located at the Day Care Centre (DCC) block, the blood bank is open on Mondays to Thursdays from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

On Fridays it is open from 8am to 11.30am and 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

The blood bank centre will also be open on Saturday from 9am to 3pm for a campaign organised by the Junior Chamber International (JCI), while on Sunday it will be open from 9am to 2pm for a campaign organised by Liansin Trading.

Parking is available for free in front of the centre for donors.

In addition, the blood bank’s mobile team will be at Farley Kuching on Tuesday for an external donation campaign organised by the Sarawak police contingent headquarters from 10am to 2.30pm.

The team will also be at Politeknik Kuching on Wednesday from 9am to 1pm.

On Saturday, the mobile team will be at Emart Tabuan Jaya for a donation campaign organised by the Blood Donors Society of Sarawak from 9am to 2pm.

Those who wish to donate blood should eat before they go and bring along their identification card as well as donation card or book.

Donors are also encouraged to turn up early or at least half an hour before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 or 010-8578909 (Borhan).