Soo: Sarawak, Sabah alliance can provide key, hope to new beginning for Borneans

KUCHING (March 28): A Sarawak and Sabah alliance can provide the key and hope to a new beginning for Borneans, said Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo.

She agreed with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh regarding the formalisation of a Borneo Alliance, stressing that Borneans are “fed up of the broken promises and exploitation since the formation of Malaysia”.

Soo said Sarawakians are now looking for hope which cannot be provided by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and national-based Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP), which she claimed are crumbling and seeing their sunset in Sarawak.

“Strike while the iron is hot. Sarawakians are looking to a formidable third force to take over the GPS administration,” she added.

Soo nonetheless pointed out that all Borneo-based opposition parties must first seriously engage in a dialogue to make this goal achievable.

She also sad the party leaders must first set aside their egos and personal interests to make the plan for a united Borneo front possible.

“Borneons are looking for hope, and a Borneo alliance can meet this urgent need, but all the Borneo opposition parties must show their wisdom, leadership and courage to convince the voters. Can they? Time will tell.

“Time will show if Borneo political parties in the opposition are truly working for their own vested interests or if they are genuinely for the rakyat (people),” she said.

Meanwhile, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William in his short remarks said the party is open to working together with others.

Wong in a statement yesterday said PSB has set up its Elections Committee which is mandated to liaise with like-minded opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah to formalise a Borneo Alliance. which will be a credible and significant third force in federal politics.

He also said this committee will lead the party’s preparations for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I am confident that the Borneo Alliance will have the support of all Sarawakians and Sabahans as it offers for the first time a combined strategy and common purpose in our position within the federation.

“This synergistic partnership will be a leap forward for the Borneo states,” Wong had said in the statement.