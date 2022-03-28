Soon Koh: GE15 could happen as early as August this year

SIBU (March 28): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh anticipates the 15th general election (GE15) could happen as early as August this year.

He said this is because the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the government and Opposition in September last year is due to expire at the end of July.

“I think we (PSB) have to get things ready as the federal election can come anytime, the way I see it,” Wong told reporters today when asked why the party’s Elections Committee was set up so soon.

“It will be just one year away – by May next year – it (Parliament) will be (running) full term already.”

He said this is when asked why the PSB Presidential Council met yesterday and decided to come up with the Parliamentary Elections Committee.

Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has been appointed the committee’s director of operations.

Wong reiterated that the GE15 could be held at any time.

“Maybe August, who knows – not much time,” added the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

Looking at the scenario in Putrajaya, Wong believed that GE15 will likely happen sooner rather than later.

He said although Umno leaders have high expectations of sweeping back into power, it was not a guaranteed shoo-in for them.

For the record, the Parliament will automatically dissolve on July 16, 2023.

During the press conference today, Wong also dwelled on four issues affecting Sibu, namely flood mitigation, the town’s traffic woe, Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan and elevation of Sibu to city status.

PSB Dudong branch chairperson Wong Hie Ping was also present.