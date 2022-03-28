State GLCs require to pay at least RM1 million dividend annually

TUARAN (March 28): State government-linked companies (GLCs) are required to pay dividends of at least RM1 million annually to the State Government beginning this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said that doing so would help to boost the state’s coffers and bring more development to the people.

Speaking after getting a briefing at the Tamparuli sub-district secretariat here on Sunday, Hajiji who is also Finance Minister, however, said the State Government would not be depending on the GLCs alone to fill up the state’s coffers.

“We need investors to come in,” he said. Investors come in bringing money to do their project and this will create an immediate (positive) impact to the people,” he said, adding that among these were jobs for the people.

The Chief Minister said one of the features in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) or Sabah development blueprint was creating an investor-friendly policy.

“Within one year and half since the launching of the SMJ, we have attracted more than 10 companies to come to invest in Sabah,” he said.

Through the SMJ, he said Sabah was making strides in its economic build-up and this was evident when the state registered RM5.44 billion in revenue last year, the biggest ever in its history.