S’wak-Kalimantan cross-boundary issues among discussion items in Jakarta meet

KUCHING (March 28): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan joined a meeting between the Malaysian delegation and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce in Jakarta, Indonesia last Saturday.

A statement from the Office of Deputy Premier of Sarawak said the Malaysian delegation included Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Envoy Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

Among the issues raised by Awang Tengah were cross-boundary issues and normalisation of trade between Sarawak and Kalimantan.

He also highlighted the importance of upgrading roads to enhance people’s mobility between the two regions, as well as issues related to environmental conservation.

“He (Awang Tengah) is also all-welcoming of more cooperation between businesses from Kalimantan and Sarawak,” said the office in a statement issued yesterday.

It also mentioned Awang Tengah and fellow delegates had attended a meeting with Deputy Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, Dhony Rahajoe.