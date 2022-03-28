Telcos urged to upgrade internet services in rural, remote areas

PAPAR (March 28): Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today urged telecommunication companies (telcos) in the country to be more proactive in upgrading internet services at existing telecommunication towers, especially in rural and remote areas.

He said more proactive participation from the telcos involved was needed in efforts to help the government increase internet coverage, thus ensuring people in these areas would also enjoy more efficient and quality internet access.

He also hopes to see telcos be more proactive in boosting the government’s desire to expand connectivity and increase internet quality, besides efforts being carried out by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) through the Universal Services Provision (USP) fund.

“This is because if it is only the government doing it, it will be delayed. And we (the government) only provide the infrastructure while services are still handled by the telcos and not by the government. I hope there will be better cooperation, which has been good so far.

“I’m not asking (the telcos) to go to places that require huge investments but to upgrade the service at existing towers so that it is in line with our ongoing efforts to improve the transmitter stations in accordance with 4G services,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Annuar observed two telecommunication towers located in Kampung Daingin and Kampung Gadong and also visited the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in Kampung Langkuas, Kinarut near here.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the government had implemented various initiatives via the National Digital Network (JENDELA) Plan to increase connectivity in Papar, including building five new telecommunication towers, with two of them already completed.

He said 74 out of 75 transmitter stations had been upgraded to 4G network, with plans for a total of 3,570 premises in the district to have fibre optic network.

So far, he said, a total of 2,534 premises have been equipped with fibre optics, with work on 1,036 other premises ongoing; while two locations are ready for the Wireless Broadband Services project, with one still being implemented.

Annuar said three schools in Papar have been identified for the implementation of the Point of Presence (PoP) for Phase 1 and six schools (Phase 2) in efforts to ensure broadband network and coverage could be better expanded to populated areas surrounding the schools.

Elaborating on the PEDi, Annuar said another 177 PEDi would be added, taking the number of PEDi operating nationwide to 1,088 and this is in line with the government’s target to create at least one PEDi in every state constituency.

“The upgrading work will be carried out in stages because it also requires the cooperation of telcos and the MCMC as well as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), which will provide content to run the courses.

“Generally, the response has been encouraging and I also see single mothers and persons with disabilities (PwD) able to carry out businesses online,” he said, adding that the PEDi’s main focus was to produce and empower small entrepreneurs towards innovative digitalisation and competitiveness.

Annuar said the concept of a community device programme would also be expanded to every PEDi to enable individuals without mobile devices to use such devices on loan and, thus, facilitate them in carrying out their businesses online. – Bernama