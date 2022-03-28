Thief caught in second try to steal more from Riam shop

MIRI (March 28): A 51-year-old man, who had previously stolen a set of hair clippers from a shop in Riam, was caught in the act during his second attempt to steal more items.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the brazen thief targeted the store on Saturday.

“The suspect returned to the same shop less than eight hours after he was seen taking away a set of hair clippers worth RM25.90 without making any payment on CCTV footage.

“However, his second attempt failed after he was caught by the staff of the premises,” said Hakemal.

He added the first incident happened around 10am.

During the arrest, police found a set of hair clippers believed to have been stolen by the suspect.

The suspect was handed over to Crime Prevention Patrol members from the Miri Central police station and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Miri police headquarters.

He is currently being held in the Miri Central police station lock-up.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine upon conviction.