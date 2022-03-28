Witness unwell, Muhammad Shafee’s money laundering trial postponed

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): The High Court here today postponed Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s trial over alleged money laundering and making false statements to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), to tomorrow as the seventh prosecution witness was unwell.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz told Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin that the IRB’s tax officer Syed Nasrul Fahmi Syed Mohamad informed him about his health condition at 8 am today.

“The witness is still under cross-examination. Our next witness would be the investigating officer. Hence, we request today’s trial be postponed to tomorrow,” said the prosecutor.

As Muhammad Shafee’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh did not object, the court then adjourned today’s trial and set tomorrow for continuing the hearing.

On Sept 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to two charges of receiving RM9.5 million which were proceeds from unlawful activities through two cheques issued by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak which were deposited into his CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He was also charged with two counts of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, which is in violation of paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013, and Dec 31, 2014. – Bernama