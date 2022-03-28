Women’s minister says aware some cops refuse to accept domestic violence reports, will bring this up with Home Ministry

PUTRAJAYA (March 28): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is aware that some police personnel still refuse to accept reports lodged by victims of domestic violence, citing it as a family matter.

As such, its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Harun advised victims to go to the hospital immediately and get their medical reports.

“The (medical) report from the hospital can be used so that police cannot refuse to accept the report lodged by them,” she told the media after launching the book titled ‘Wanita Bangkit’ here today.

Rina said the Social Welfare Department, meanwhile, will issue an Emergency Protection Order to separate the couple if there is abuse.

She said this when asked to comment on the grievance of a small group of domestic violence victims that certain police personnel refused to accept their reports as they involved family matters.

Rina said her ministry would also bring up the matter during engagement sessions with the Home Ministry (KDN).

“We know that for issues like this, there is a Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigations Division (D11) unit that is under the KDN. We will include this matter in future discussions,” she said.

Regarding the book ‘Wanita Bangkit’, Rina said the book contained 34 true stories based on the experiences of clients of the agency under the KPWKM, with a narrative that will reignite the spirit and motivation of women no matter what they have gone through.

The book, produced in cooperation with KPWKM through the Social Institute of Malaysia and Akademi Bonda Nor, can be purchased in several book shops at a promotional price of RM35. — Bernama