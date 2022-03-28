Zahidi: LPF, Home Ministry in midst of reviewing TV station censorship authority

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): The Film Censorship Board (LPF) and the Home Ministry are in the midst of reviewing the possibility of reducing television (TV) stations’ censorship authority for the approval process to broadcast a film or drama.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the move was to ensure it was under control and heavier penalties could be imposed if any violations occurred.

“All TV stations applying broadcast censorship process must take action against any party that disseminates video clips without permission that can tarnish their image and all broadcast stations must be responsible in ensuring similar incident does not recur,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address for his ministry at the Dewan Negara today.

Zahidi also said that film and drama producers must ensure that the content complies with the film censorship guidelines set in ensuring that the broadcast material does not deviate from Islamic teachings, customs and culture practised by Malaysians.

He said the guidelines should be in accordance with the regulations set by the LPF, Home Ministry as well as the Guidelines on Content Censorship of Islamic Broadcasting Materials by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the RTM Television Broadcasting Guidelines.

“The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) also ensures that local film industry players who receive the Digital Content Grant Fund comply with the terms of the contract that has been signed, namely the obligation to obtain screening approval from the LPF, Home Ministry or broadcasting stations.

“In addition, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as the agency responsible for issuing licences under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 stipulates that all Individual Content Application Service Provider (CASP-I) licence holders are required to comply with the CASP-I licence conditions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zahidi said that a total of 45 public complaints were received from 2020 to last February involving physical humiliation, of which 20 complaints were related to insults against persons with disabilities (PwDs).

According to him, among the cases was a Facebook posting by ‘Wan Noor Baizura’ (Kaklong Dungun) which is currently under investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police and MCMC.

“On the joint regulatory basis, other actions include providing advice or guidance to affected parties, and submitting the said content to the social media platform providers involved for further scrutiny based on their community terms of services and standards,” he said. – Bernama