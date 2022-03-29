Association disappointed over sales tax on seafood exports

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): The Sabah United Fisheries and Fishing Boat Association is disappointed with the state government for collecting sales tax on seafood exports from May 2021 despite its decision to defer until middle of this year.

Its chairman, Arsani Arsat, said the Sabah government gazetted the State Sales Tax (Tax Rate) Order 2021 to impose tax on exported seafood starting May 1, 2021.

However, the government previously had agreed to defer the tax until June 2022, following the bad economy situation.

“Since the state government agreed to defer the tax until June 30, 2022, we are supposed to start paying on July 1.

“However, we were shocked with the statement made by Assistant Finance Minister Jasnih Daya at the recent State Assembly that we have to pay the whole accumulated tax from May 2021 until this year.

“We find his answer on the tax issue during the question and answer session as not rational and he has no credibility as an assistant minister to understand the situation,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Commenting on Jasnih’s explanation that the tax is imposed on companies involved in seafood exports and not on the fishermen, Arsani said the government clearly did not understand the supply chain.

By imposing the tax, he said it will definitely hit them, especially small-scale fishermen.

“If the government proceed with this tax, exporters will find ways to invest in other place.

“At the end of the day, our small-scale fishermen who are supplying the factories or those selling their own catches to neighbouring states will be affected badly.

“If they are selling to the factories, the price would be lower and it will not empower our fishermen in the long run,” he added.

Arsani is hoping the state government will accept their request for a proper discussion on the issue.

“We have been writing to meet the Chief Minister. In fact, we have requested three Chief Ministers (Tan Sri Musa Aman, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) since 2014 to discuss this issue but we did not see any positive development,” he said.