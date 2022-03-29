At least 12 Totally Protected Areas in Sarawak undergoing SFC’s Rewilding Project

KUCHING (March 29): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is actively working on its Rewilding Project in at least 12 Totally Protected Areas (TPAs) to support Sarawak’s target to reforest the state with 35 million trees, said CEO Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.

He said the forests that need rewilding include mangroves, peat swamp, and dipterocarp forests.

“An estimated 3.2 to 3.5 million trees are needed to ensure the success of the Rewilding Project.

“Some of the work has commenced, especially in Samunsam Wildlife Sanctuary, Piasau Nature Reserve, as well as Sama Jaya Nature Reserve,” he said in his opening address today for the inaugural Malaysian Conservation Conference (MCC) 2022, which was officiated at by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Zolkipli said SFC is also planning the International Primatological Society (IPS) Congress in 2023.

“We are currently developing a blueprint of the congress with the state government, by taking into consideration the key points inclusive of recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in fields of primatology and conservation.

“Hence, with the gatherings of great minds, this conference will indeed open up a plethora of opportunities in exploring key issues in conservation and ultimately pave ways in ensuring the sustainability of our biodiversity is safeguarded for a healthier and functional ecosystem for our current and future generations,” he said.

He pointed out that humankind has been tampering with the planet’s biodiversity and ecosystem for far too long, leading the world to face unprecedented threats that require human intervention.

“We have to make sure that it is our utmost priority to conserve and protect our biodiversity for our current and future generations.

“This is a very strong indicator for us to step-up our game and unite to do our utmost best to conserve as well as protect our biodiversity in tandem with the conference’s theme ‘New Frontier in Conservation: Past, Present and Future’,” he said.

Zolkipli said the three-day conference gathers conservation scientists, field conservationists, wildlife authorities, as well as park managers to explore key issues in conservation while concurrently finding solutions as well as confronting issues and challenges concerning the environment today.

He said MCC’s targeted conclusion is to disseminate the outcome of the conference to policymakers for the betterment and adoption of best practices, enforcement of regulatory practices, as well as greening efforts.

Featuring a line-up of internationally renowned speakers, there will be 33 papers, inclusive of six poster presentations, during the conference.

SFC’s working partners in organising MCC are the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah Parks, and Sabah Wildlife Department.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.