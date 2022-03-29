Awg Tengah joins Malaysian delegation’s courtesy call on Kaltim deputy governor

KUCHING (March 29): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan joined a Malaysian delegation to pay a courtesy call on East Kalimantan (Kaltim) Deputy Governor Bapak Hadi Mulyadi in Samarinda, Kaltim yesterday (March 28).

According to a statement, the visit sought to strengthen relations between Sarawak, Sabah, as well as Peninsular Malaysia and Indonesia.

“The delegation was led by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, joined by Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Brunei Indonesia Malaysia Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) Special Envoy Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, and officers from several ministries,” said the statement.

The Malaysian delegation also attended a briefing on investment opportunities in Kaltim by Dinas Penanaman Modal dan Pelayanan Terpadu Satu Pintu (DPMPTSP) Kaltim for the Kariangau-Buluminung Industrial Area in Teluk Balikpapan, the Service and Trade Industry Area in Kota Samarinda, and strategic areas on the border.

The one-hour briefing also witnessed a dialogue, which discussed the opportunities that exist between the two countries and also from the development of Indonesia’s future capital city Nusantara.