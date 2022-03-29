CM: SMJ halatuju shows lot of success

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 29): The state government’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) halatuju launched one year ago has shown a lot of success, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“We implemented several initiatives and development projects under the SMJ halatuju and this is what we hoped for … all the ministries and government departments ensuring that the halatuju will be successful.

“To me the SMJ is a guideline for us to develop Sabah and its rakyat,” said Hajiji when officiating the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju development plan’s first anniversary celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Tuesday.

After launching the celebration, Hajiji also officiated the SMJ One Year Showcase and the Career Gig-SMJ at the same venue.

The three-day showcase from March 28 to 30 features 28 exhibitors comprising ministries, departments, state and federal agencies, investor companies, oil and gas companies.

The SMJ Annual Showcase aims to display the achievements of the SMJ Roadmap initiative for a year and offers jobseekers the opportunity to find employment at the Career Gig-SMJ which will commence on March 29 from 9am to 5pm.

Hajiji in his speech earlier pointed out “overall we have had a lot of success, but we still have a lot to work on. All this is the result of the cooperation and determination of many quarters.

“In order to streamline coordination work at all levels, including cooperation with stakeholders, we see the need to institutionalize the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju roadmap secretariat as a coordination and implementation monitoring body.

“With a more comprehensive and structured mechanism, we are confident that we will be able to accelerate the achievement of SMJ’s development plan,” said Hajiji who is also state Finance Minister.

He added that unity is important for the success of the SMJ halatuju and called on all in Sabah to set aside their differences and put the interest of the state above all other interests.

“I am sure we have the same dream, the same aspirations and ambitions, which is to see a more prosperous, successful and peaceful Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said that various strategies related to the enabling aspect go hand in hand and drive the implementation of the three main thrusts of the SMJ Roadmap.

According to him, many initiatives and programs have been realized under the first thrust, which is to boost economic growth through the three main focus sectors, namely agriculture, industry and tourism.

The growth focus of the agricultural sector is to build the value chain, in particular production, processing and marketing. Apart from ensuring that the sector is more competitive through technology and innovation, this modernization effort involves groups of farmers, ranchers and fishermen thus helping to build their capacity with various assistance and guidance, he added.

“Several other efforts are being made to boost the real potential of the state’s industrial sector. We are optimistic that Sabah can return to its position in the 1980s as an industrial powerhouse in the country,” opined Hajiji who disclosed that among the initiatives implemented are infrastructure improvements, entrepreneurial capacity building, sustainable exploration of resources with higher value chains, increased investment and the participation of local companies in strategic sub-sectors.

In this context, among the focuses is to increase the meaningful participation of state and local companies in the oil and gas industry, he pointed out.

Hajiji said the success of the state government in signing the Commercial Cooperation Agreement (CCA) with Petronas on December 7, 2021 is an important step in realizing that aspiration.

“Through the CCA, Sabah will have a greater voice, participation and revenue sharing in our oil and gas industry. Less than a month from the date the CCA was signed, we have been able to see the results with the launch of the Sabah Gas Master Plan (SGM) on January 4, 2022.

“SMJ Petroleum Sdn Bhd has been established as a state entity that will coordinate follow-up actions and cooperation with Petronas as well as other oil and gas industry players,” said Hajiji, adding that this close collaboration aims to create a conducive environment for the development of the industry in the state thus boosting the value chain of participation of related GLCs and other local companies.

For the tourism sector, Hajiji said efforts are being made for the opening of tourism attractions when the country’s borders are opened on April 1.

Relevant agencies are implementing more tourism promotions, maintaining existing tourism products, strengthening basic infrastructure and facilities, and exploring new opportunities, he said.

Among the strategies Hajiji disclosed was to promote Sabah as a world-class rural tourism destination in line with the goal of achieving the ASEAN Standard by 2025.

“We now have more than 500 community-based rural tourism operators. Apart from that, the government also took the initiative to pioneer the image and environment of major cities, especially Kota Kinabalu City as the main air gateway.

“In addition to improving infrastructure and cleanliness, the landscape and face of Kota Kinabalu in the future will change with the implementation of various types of development projects such as the Waterfront, Star City, Hyatt Centric, The Shore, Sadong Jaya, Coral Bay, Tanjung Aru Eco Development, Jesselton Quay Central, Harbor City Pavillion, Jesselton101, Botanical Garden, Atkinson Clock Tower beautification and more,” he said.

Hajiji pointed out that the SMJ halatuju is a long journey therefore the need to ensure that everyone involved is always on the right track.

“We need to define a timeline and implement an aspiration retrospective; that is, reviewing performance status, and reinforcing aspirational determination. The SMJ halatuju is based on the GRS-BN pledge in the 16th State Election and is refined with the aspirations of the people through various sessions of governance.

“Soon, the members of the Cabinet will submit the Achievement Status Report of their respective ministries.

Meanwhile, starting tomorrow, March 30 to 31, the Ekadasa Sabah Maju Jaya program will be organized which is a discourse session with stakeholders for each ministry.

In accordance with the meaning of Ekadasa which means the number 11, this session will be led by 11 pillars of the civil service in each ministry, namely the permanent secretaries and will be led by the State Secretary,” said the Chief Minister.

This approach is implemented as part of the manifestation of the determination and commitment of the state government administration and top management of each ministry, he said, adding that he wants every level of leadership to be given the empowerment that comes with accountability for the trust borne.

This includes reporting responsibilities to the people as key stakeholders and clients and the approach will be extended to all levels including the management of statutory bodies, public agencies to the district administration level.

“Our intention is to ensure that the government machinery at all levels upholds this halatuju as a trust and implements this development plan with full commitment for the benefit of the people and the state.

“At the same time, I greatly appreciate the involvement of the federal government machinery in this event. I want the role of the federal government machinery in Sabah to continue to be strengthened in line with the state government machinery, as from the beginning we have aligned the implementation of the SMJ halatuju with the common prosperity vision agenda.

“In this regard, as the chairman of the State Development Action Council, I want the reporting on the status of the achievements of federal agency initiatives that are related to the core and objectives of the SMJ Development Plan to be one of the MTPNg agendas,” he said.

Hajiji also wanted the synergy between the state and federal government machinery to be strengthened and move fast in tandem on the right track towards the same destination.

This is one of the objectives of organizing this event, which is to ensure that all parties have a sense of belonging to the SMJ halatuju and a sense of urgency to implement each SMJ initiative, as well as a sense of accomplishment when they are part of the success of an initiative in the SMJ Development Plan, he added.