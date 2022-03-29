Covid-19: Sarawak records 828 new cases, 3 deaths

KUCHING (March 29): Sarawak on Tuesday recorded 828 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, including one brought-in-dead (BID) case, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said the BID case involved an 87-year-old man from Kuching who suffered from diabetes and required assistance in his daily activities. His body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital on March 27.

It added there was one more death recorded on March 27 involving a man aged 35 from Bintulu with no known history of illnesses who passed away in Bintulu Hospital.

The third death was recorded on March 28 and involved a 67-year-old man from Serian who passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital. He suffered from diabetes, liver disease, heart disease, chronic renal disease and cancer.

With the new Covid-19 cases, this marks the fifth day the state has recorded less than 1,000 cases, after recording 470 cases yesterday, 631 cases on Sunday; 960 cases on Saturday and 980 cases on Friday.

SDMC said of the new cases, 817 were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“A total of 286 cases were classified in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 531 cases were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There were four cases in Category 3 (pneumonia), two cases in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and five cases in Category 5 involving patients with pneumonia who required ventilator support,” said the committee.

On the breakdown of new cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 319 new cases followed by Bintulu with 106 cases, Miri (85), Sibu (55), Samarahan (52), Serian (33), Bau (21), Sarikei (16), Sri Aman (15), Betong (15) and Limbang (11).

Mukah, Saratok, Tebedu and Subis recorded seven cases each while Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Kabong and Dalat each recorded six cases and Marudi, Song, Meradong and Pusa recorded five cases respectively.

Other districts recorded less than five cases today while the districts of Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Belaga and Bukit Mabong did not record any case today.

To date, the state has recorded a cumulative 296,728 Covid-19 cases.

SDMC also revealed that there are currently seven Covid-19 clusters which are still active throughout the state.