Downward trend continues as Malaysia logs 13,336 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (March 29): Malaysia recorded 13,336 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a sharp drop from the 16,863 cases logged yesterday.

The latest death toll from the coronavirus stands at 54, including those who were brought-in-dead (BID).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the reported new cases, 6,885 people (51.63 per cent) are in Category 1 which is for those who have no to mild symptoms, while 36 cases (0.27 per cent) fall under Category 5 for severe symptoms. — Malay Mail

