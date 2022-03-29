Eight Tg Kidurong terraced houses razed in late-night fire

BINTULU (March 29): A massive fire late last night completely destroyed eight terraced houses at Jalan Awang Dulla, Tanjung Kidurong.

Fire and Rescue Department Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said a team of 19 firefighters was called to the scene at 11.23pm and worked for over five hours.

“Eight of the houses were completely destroyed and two were partly damaged in the fire,” he said.

He said the fire is believed to have started from a house in the middle of the block before spreading to the other houses.

Wan Kamarudin said firefighters encountered difficulties extinguishing the fire offensively due to active electricity supply, low water pressure, and windy weather conditions at the location.

“There were also no partition walls between each house and this caused the fire to spread rapidly through the upper ceiling of the houses,” he said.

He said the fire was brought under control after the electricity supply was cut by the utility company.

The operation finally ended at 5.04am.