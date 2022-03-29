Four illegal immigrants deported to own country

KUCHING (March 29): Four Indonesians aged 19 to 32 were deported back to their country after they were caught entering Sarawak illegally in Serikin here yesterday.

A spokesperson from the First Malaysian Infantry Division (1 Div) public relations cell in a statement said the illegal immigrants were spotted at an oil palm plantation near the Serikin border control post around 12.45pm.

“All four of them did not possess valid travel documents. They were entering the country to search for jobs.

“Further investigations found no prohibited items, aside from personal items and clothing,” he added.

The spokesperson said a police report on the incident was lodged at Bau Police Station and all of them were deported.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the Malaysian Armed Forces (TDM) through 1 Div operating along the Malaysian-Indonesian border had deported a total of 65 illegal immigrants, involving 27 arrests with total seizure worth RM410,792.

“TDM is committed to maintaining security and ensuring that the country’s sovereignty is preserved, especially in ensuring that there is no intrusion of illegal immigrants or any form of cross-border crime that risks contributing to the spread of Covid-19,” he said.