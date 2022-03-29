Goal of one Saberkas branch in every state constituency within reach, says president

KUCHING (March 29): Plans are underway to have a Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) branch in each of the 82 state constituencies.

According to Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also the organisation’s current president, Saberkas has so far set up branches in 78 constituencies.

“At the moment, branches have been set up in cities and coastal areas, and only four areas have not registered.

“These four are located in the northern region, and their registrations are currently in the administrative process,” he said in a press conference held after chairing the 54th Saberkas Supreme Council Meeting here yesterday.

Adding, the minister said as these four areas were located in the interiors, it was possible that connectivity to these areas was not very good; hence, the delay in the establishment of Saberkas branches there.

Nevertheless, he said the remaining four would be registered with Saberkas within these two to three months, in line with the organisation’s efforts of having all constituencies in Sarawak to each establish a Saberkas branch.

“If they do not register as one of the branches, Saberkas would not be able to channel in the allocations to them and this would cause the youths in these areas to lose out,” he added.

Abdul Karim said he believed that prior to this, there were leaders or elected representatives from these areas who could not visualise the roles of Saberkas as a youth mobiliser.

“But upon seeing what’s happening in their neighbouring constituencies, all of them are very excited to be part of Saberkas.”

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, described Saberkas as an apolitical organisation with members not only from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), but also from Opposition parties such as Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“It goes across the board and we do not use Saberkas as a political tool,” he stressed.

With regard to the allocation of funds, Abdul Karim said Saberkas had agreed to increase this year’s allocation to RM21,000 for each branch to run its administration and activities.

On another matter, he said Saberkas would celebrate its golden jubilee on a large scale next year.

“We have formed a special committee to organise the celebration of this special occasion.

“There will be various activities and programmes held throughout one year, starting from the launch of this celebration this July until next year,” he revealed.