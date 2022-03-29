Hajiji: Kalabakan CIQS complex important for border control in Sabah, construction shouldn’t be delayed

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): The construction of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) complex in Serudong, Kalabakan should not be delayed as it is vital for border control in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“It is an important project and cannot be delayed as it is located at our border with Kalimantan. The CIQS complex is necessary to control the movement into Sabah or Tawau,” he said when met after officiating at the Sabah Maju Jaya showcase today.

Hajiji was asked to comment on the delay in the RM600 million Kalabakan CIQS complex project.

Hajiji stressed that without a proper movement control at the border by the CIQS complex, travelers will enter the state via ‘jalan tikus’ or illegal entry points.

“So it will be difficult for us to control. The state government will inform Putrajaya to consider and give priority to the project. We will discuss with the federal government because this is a very important project,” Hajiji said.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said in a written reply to a question raised by Kalabakan MP Ma’mun Sulaiman in Parliament, stated that the Kalabakan CIQS complex project was delayed following a lack of allocation by the Finance Ministry.

This prompted Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to appeal to the federal government to reverse its decision to delay the project as the proposed Kalabakan CIQS complex would become one of the main entry points between Sabah and Kalimantan, which would allow the local residents a chance to reap economic benefits.

He also said the decision to delay the construction of CIQS complex in Serudong, Kalabakan will hurt Sabah’s economy with the development of Nusantara in Kalimantan Timur as Indonesia’s new capital.

Bung Moktar said the state, especially its east coast would enjoy certain economic benefits from the development, but would require certain basic infrastructure, including the CIQS complex and the Trans-Borneo Highway, linking Sabah with Kalimantan, being ready.

“Sabah has been lagging behind economically for far too long and although we contribute so much, when there are good projects announced, the government delays its implementation with the reason of not having allocations.

“This excuse (to delay the CIQS complex construction) is unacceptable as the CIQS complex will help boost Sabah’s economy with the shifting of Indonesia’s capital to Kalimantan…this (delay) is very shocking as it has started and was progressing smoothly,” he said.

Bung Moktar said if the delay continued then Sabah will continue to be left behind especially in terms of its economy even though there were opportunities to develop its economy.