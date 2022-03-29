Hishammuddin: Asean’s Covid vaccination drive on right track

KUALA LUMPUR (March 29): Despite vaccine shortages, logistics and the public’s reluctance to be vaccinated, Asean is on the right track in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Thus far, he noted that almost 90 per cent of the high-risk population in the region has been vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccination, while in most Asean countries, more than 65 per cent of their population has achieved a level of immunity to Covid-19.

He said Asean member states have been working hand-in-hand, sharing best practices and now even coming to mutual understandings to arrange various travel bubbles and travel lanes as vaccination improves over time.

“I am certain that we are on the right track and we shall surely overcome this pandemic – emerging stronger and wiser, together.

“I strongly believe that we have only been able to stand where we are today through our shared sense of responsibility to seize the initiative and work together as we have never had before,” he said while delivering a keynote address at Putrajaya Forum 2022.

Thus, Hishammuddin said it is vital for Asean to continue working together, especially the leaders in the defence sphere.

Putrajaya Forum 2022 runs concurrently with the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition and National Security Conference Asia (Natsec) 2022 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), here today.

With the theme ‘Shared Regional Responsibility’, Putrajaya Forum is an informal platform for government officials, policy-makers, security experts, defence and security practitioners, think tanks as well as academicians to promote better understanding of current regional defence and security issues. — Bernama