KTS Group, Atlas Copco aiming to triple Compressor Technique business in East Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 29): KTS Group and Atlas Copco are aiming to triple the Compressor Technique business in East Malaysia by exploring opportunities in new markets.

KTS Group, through its subsidiary KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, is the distributor of Atlas Copco products in East Malaysia and Brunei since 1983.

Regional General Manager of Atlas Copco Malaysia and Singapore, Khalid Shaikh, said East Malaysia harboured a lot of potential and opportunities for the company’s products.

For instance, high pressure compressors for water bottling and food and beverage (F&B) industry; industry gas generators, specifically nitrogen and oxygen, for the palm oil industry; low pressure compressors and blowers for water and waste water treatment sector.

“These are the new businesses that we have identified to help us grow and triple the business,” he said in a joint interview with KTS Group deputy managing director, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, here on Tuesday.

Khalid said he had met with Lau in Sibu, Sarawak last December to discuss the future and strategy to grow Atlas Copco’s business in East Malaysia, and both parties have set the goal to expand the business by three-fold.

To this end, a five-day intensive training was held for the branch managers, salespersons and service technicians under KTS Trading, which comprised product demonstrations, briefing on product features and benefits and values of the products.

“I believe we will be able to reenergize the business in East Malaysia with KTS in a very big way.”

Khalid further described KTS as a ‘golden strong partner of Atlas Copco’ for four decades, adding that an award would be presented to honour the business partnership in a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on May 26.

Established in 1873, Atlas Copco is a Swedish company with presence – direct or indirect – in over 180 countries. The company recorded 11 billion euros in revenue last year and has a workforce of 43,000 employees. The four business areas of Atlas Copco are Compressor Technique, which constitutes 45 per cent of its revenue, Vacuum Technique (26 per cent), Industrial Technique (17 per cent) and Power Technique (12 per cent).

Khalid said Atlas Copco products were reliable and efficient.

He said cheap equipment may not be as reliable and customers might end up paying more over the lifecycle of the product.

He further said that compressor was considered the fourth utility of a plant, aside from electricity, water and steam.

In effort to reduce the cost of operation for customers, he said the company strived to cut energy costs as much as possible with its compressors.

In fact, he said the company had launched its VSD compressor which could reduce energy consumption by up to 60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Lau said Atlas Copco was able to remain its leading position in the compressor business due to its progressive, innovative and creative approach.

“Their products cater to the changes in environment and customers’ expectations.

“As far as Atlas Copco is concerned, I can say its Compressor Technique is second to none.”

He said industries were often faced with various competition and burdened with costs.

“Although compressors are only part of the process of a factory, Atlas Copco is always looking at how to help reduce the cost of business for the industries, which is important for the survival of the operators.”

Additionally, Lau said Atlas Copco’s compressors were reliable, which prevented costly downtime for industries.

He added that the company also emphasized on after sales support to its clients.

Lau admitted that KTS had certain shortcomings, in terms of resources or availability of manpower.

However, with the support from Atlas Copco Malaysia and Khalid, he was confident that KTS would be able to deliver customer satisfaction.

“KTS and Atlas Copco’s vision is always to put our customers as priority.

“For those using Atlas Copco’s products, they are happy with our equipment. For those who are not, try it out. You won’t be disappointed,” he urged.

Separately, a delegation of nine personnel from Atlas Copco (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd were here to provide solution-based training for products such as energy-saving variable speed drive (VSD) compressors, nitrogen generators, oil-free compressors, low-pressure compressors, blowers and booster compressors to some 30 sales staff and technicians of KTS Trading for five days beginning March 28.

The well-versed trainers equipped the KTS team with solution-based approach to help customers achieve operational efficiency and maximize savings. The technicians were also trained to build better competency and capability to keep the machines’ downtime to a minimum.

Lau, Khalid and KTS Business Development Manager Kevin Lau graced the training session with their presence.

The delegates from Atlas Copco were Mahendran Kandasamy, Business Line Manager, Oil Free Air (Malaysia and Singapore); Flora Peter, Communications Manager; Danilo Talaugon, Business Line Manager, Compressor Technique Service; Oscar Ling, Distribution Sales Manager; Tim Chua, Business Development Manager, Industrial Gases and Aircube; and Ravivarman Selvaram, Business Development Manager, Low Pressure.