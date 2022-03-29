Man fined for hurling beer can at cop’s head during Malihah cockfight raid

KUCHING (March 29): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM3,000 in default six months’ jail for throwing a beer can at a policeman’s head.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Ronny Paul Litan, 30, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

The Section provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Ronny – an oil rig worker – assaulted the 47-year-old with the rank of ASP on Jan 30 at 2.50pm in an open area located in Taman Malihah here.

The policeman had led a team from the Padawan police headquarters on a cockfight raid in the area.

When the complainant attempted to arrest Ronny, who was drinking alcohol at the time, he threw a can of beer and hit the policeman in the head.

He also acted aggressively and fought to escape, leading to a scuffle between him and the policeman, which resulted in injuries to the latter’s forehead.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Ronny was unrepresented by counsel.