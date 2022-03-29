Miri Mayor: Stop rearing livestock at public places, housing estate areas

MIRI (March 29): Members of the public are urged to stop rearing livestock either for their own consumption or commercial purposes at public places and housing estate areas.

Miri mayor Adam Yii issued this call following several public complaints he had received during the Miri City Council (MCC) recent meet-the-people session on the issue of rearing of chickens and other livestock at public places and housing estate areas.

“Under the Local Authorities Ordinance 1999 and the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-Laws 1999, it is an offence to keep or maintain livestock in such place or manner or in such number as to be a nuisance,” he said when chairing a full council meeting yesterday.

Yii, who is the Pujut assemblyman, pointed out that rearing of livestock in private or public places either for own consumption, commercial or recreational purposes will create smell, noise and sight nuisance to immediate neighbours or the surrounding area.

He added it is therefore inevitable that rearing of livestock has given rise to many health nuisances, sanitation problems, hygiene issues and wastes disposal complaints.

In view of that, he said the council may grant reasonable opportunity to the occupier of any holding reasonably suspected of having committed an offence to remove, put down and abate all nuisance of a public nature.

“The person convicted in court for such offence will be liable to a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment and, in addition to the above, there will be an order to abate nuisances issued by the Magistrate’s Court.”