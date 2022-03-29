Over 100 sign up for blood drive to mark 215th Police Day

KUCHING (March 29): Over 100 donors signed up for a blood drive held today in connection with the 215th Police Day celebration.

Acting Sarawak police chief DCP Dato Mancha Ata said such donation drives should be held regularly.

“Blood donation drives are encouraged by the hospitals, because this can save lives of those needing it. Maybe your blood can save the life of others.

“Blood donation also encourages a healthy lifestyle and you are able to know your health status from time to time. Blood donation discourages unhealthy activities, because in order to donate blood we must be in good health condition and free from any disease,” he said when launching the programme at Farley Kuching today.

The blood drive was organised by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank.

Other events to mark the 215th Police Day included the presentation of Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara to retired police personnel who served during the Emergency, and Police Day prayers for all religious groups.