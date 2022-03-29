PKR S’wak welcomes any initiative to unite opposition parties

KUCHING (March 29): Any initiative to unite all opposition parties in Sabah and Sarawak is welcomed to avoid multi-cornered fights in elections, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak information chief Abun Sui.

“Any multi-corner fight will give more chance for ruling parties to win. As Sarawakians in Keadilan, we are open for talk unless the door for co-operation or to establish strategic partnership seems to be closed to us. Then, we will see things from there” he said when contacted yesterday.

He was asked to comment on news reports quoting Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh as saying the party has has set up its elections committee which is mandated to liaise with like-minded opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah to formalise a Borneo Alliance.

Abun pointed out that Sarawakian members in PKR are against those politicians who have eroded “our rights” since the formation of Malaysia especially UMNO/ Barisan Nasional leaders and their allies like Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“As a national main opposition, we welcome any party of whatever they called themselves to cooperate with Keadilan Sarawak,” he reiterated.

Wong, in a statement, mentioned that the Borneo Alliance will be formalised to be a credible and significant third force in federal politics and he was confident that it will have the support of all Sarawakians and Sabahans as it offers for the first time a combined strategy and common purpose in the position of the Borneo states within the federation.

“This synergistic partnership will be a leap forward for the Borneo states,” Wong had said.