PM: Malaysia on right track to revive economy, strengthen ties with other countries

DOHA (March 29): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday gave the assurance that Malaysia was on the right path to reviving its economy as well as strengthening foreign ties that had been much impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said he has initiated efforts to visit Asean nations such as Thailand, Brunei and Singapore to re-establish ties with them, followed by countries in the Middle East such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

This was important in attracting foreign investments to help the country’s economic recovery efforts as planned, he said.

“The government does not want any disruption in the (recovery) process, which we consider a huge task to ensure the welfare of the people and the country,” the Prime Minister said at a meeting with members of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) here tonight.

Some 200 Malaysians in Qatar attended the event.

Present were Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar Zamshari Shaharan was also in attendance.

In his welcoming speech, Zamshari said there are approximately 4,580 Malaysians of various races in Qatar, most of whom are businessmen and professionals in various fields, including management, technical, engineering as well as the oil and gas industry.

“With Doha hosting the (Fifa) World Cup 2022 this November, Malaysians in Doha can also be our ‘ambassadors and foreign ministers’ to promote Malaysia and its diversified cultures to the world,” he said.

Today, the Prime Minister will have an audience with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani before proceeding to an official luncheon hosted in his honour at Amiri Diwan.

Strengthening of Malaysia-Qatar’s long-standing and multifaceted cooperation will be high on the agenda during the meeting and the two leaders will chart a way forward in economic collaboration, as well as other post-pandemic recovery efforts, and exchange views on international issues of mutual concern.

This is Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to Qatar after being sworn in as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister on Aug 21 last year. — Bernama