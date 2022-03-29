Six retired cops receive PJPN honours from Sarawak police contingent

KUCHING (March 29): Six retired police personnel, who had served during the Emergency, received recognition from the Sarawak police contingent in celebration of this year’s 215th Police Day.

According to acting Sarawak commissioner of police Dato DCP Mancha Ata, the presentation of the ‘Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara’ (PJPN) and certificates were conducted at the respective residences of the recipients.

“This is a part of the ‘Jejak Perwira’ (Heroes Trail) programme, where a total of six police retirees under the administration of Padawan District police headquarters (IPD) were awarded with the PJPN and the certificates in honouring their sacrifices and service during the Emergency period,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the recipients were unable to attend the official presentation ceremony due to health factors.

One of the honourees is retired sub-inspector Mohamad Salim, who received Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) in 1977.

The other recipients are DSP Bong Lian Min, Sgt Major Isik Jaul, Sgt/S Sofiah Abdullah, Sgt Nyopieh Rakon, and Cpl/S Ariffin Ali.

Mancha said these former police personnel also received food hampers from the Sarawak police contingent.