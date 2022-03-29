Some 3,000 Sibu consumers face water supply interruption due to pipe repair works

SIBU (March 29): Several areas along Jalan Salim 28 and its surrounding areas are experiencing a water interruption due to repair works on the trunk main at the junction of Lorong Kiew Nang 5A.

Around 3,000 consumers are affected.

In a notice today, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said three rounds of repairs have been unable to stop leaking due to pipe displacement.

SWB said sluice valves have been opened to temporarily supply water to customers.

The board is carrying out a temporary diversion of pipe to rectify the leakage problem as soon as possible.

The affected areas are Jalan Kiew Nang; Lorong Salim 18, 19, 21, and 28; Farley Commercial Centre; Sing Kwong Commercial Centre; Jalan Helang; Jalan Siol; Lorong Lada 13; Jalan Maludan; and surrounding areas.

“Affected areas will experience low water pressure or no water.

“Water tankers will be driven around to deliver water at the affected areas. Customers are encouraged to get water from the said water tankers,” said SWB.

The board said any inconvenience caused to customers is very much regretted.

“Your understanding and patience are highly appreciated,” said SWB.

The board added it would strive to complete the works as soon as possible.

For further information, contact the SWB hotline on 084-216311.