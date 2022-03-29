Soon Koh appeals for continuation of Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan

SIBU (March 29): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should appeal to the federal government to re-implement the very well drawn up Flood Mitigation Plan by continuing with phases three and four, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He pointed out that the entire four phases of the flood mitigation plan could effectively mitigate flooding in Sibu.

“This is very effective as proven by areas under phases one and two which are no longer flooded.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to continue with phase three and four as in 2013 both Sibu and Lanang Parliamentary seats went to DAP. Somehow, the federal government decided not to continue for the time being.

“I hope the GPS government particularly, GPS representatives here, and I – all of us could appeal to the federal government to continue what had been done by Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who was then minister in charge of the (federal) Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

“Why not carry out phases three and four as the entire four phases could prevent flooding here. It is a very simple solution of elevating the road level along the river from Upper Lanang to Sungai Antu area to become embankment to prevent water overflowing into Sibu town.

“Excess inland water would be pumped out by very powerful pumping stations,” Wong told a press conference yesterday.

He added that the four GPS elected representatives here could appeal for Uggah’s help to have phases three and four implemented as the first two phases have proven to be effective.

“Phase three covering low-lying areas such as Bukit Assek and Tiong Hua Road among others is the most important,” stressed the Bawang Assan assemblyman who also suggested a similar strategy to solve flooding woes at the West bank.

In response to Dudong assemblyman, Dato Seri Tiong King Sing’s suggestion to dredge Rajang and Igan Rivers, Wong believed dredging is not the solution as deluge of mud and sand from upriver wash down during heavy downpour and when coupled with high tide, flooding is inevitable.

Wong recalled that Datuk Tiong Thai King, the late Datuk Robert Lau and himself had engaged three drainage experts from China to do a detailed study of Rajang River. They did not recommend dredging as the volume of mud and sand would fill up again after dredging.

“You just can’t compete with nature,” he said, quoting the example of Pulau Kerto riverbed.

“It was dredged and six months later, sandbar appeared and then turned into island. There are 18 bottlenecks along Rajang River, one of which is near (Pulau) Kerto. This proved that dredging the river is no use,” he pointed out.

During the press conference, Wong also touched on solving traffic congestion, Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan and elevating Sibu to city status.

He stated that his late son, Dato Andrew Wong had engaged consultants to do a detailed study with proposed plan and budget to solve traffic woes at eight congestion points with six new roads built to divert traffic.

PSB Dudong branch chairperson Wong Hie Ping was also present.