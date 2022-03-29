Tuesday, March 29
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Sporadic Covid-19 cases decreasing slowly in Sabah

Sporadic Covid-19 cases decreasing slowly in Sabah

0
Posted on Sabah

A woman undergoes a Covid-19 swab test during active case detection. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): Sabah recorded 251 new cases on Tuesday with more than half of them sporadic infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said with 54.58 per cent of the total cases sporadic, it shows the percentage is slowly decreasing.

“On March 29, only 12 districts recorded sporadic cases.

“We also saw cases from this category are declining albeit slowly,” he added.

A total of 244 people or 97.21 per cent of the 251 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3, four in Category 4 and one patient is in Category 5.

Recommended Posts