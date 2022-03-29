Sporadic Covid-19 cases decreasing slowly in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): Sabah recorded 251 new cases on Tuesday with more than half of them sporadic infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said with 54.58 per cent of the total cases sporadic, it shows the percentage is slowly decreasing.

“On March 29, only 12 districts recorded sporadic cases.

“We also saw cases from this category are declining albeit slowly,” he added.

A total of 244 people or 97.21 per cent of the 251 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3, four in Category 4 and one patient is in Category 5.