Sustainable Sarawak Blueprint to guide all sectors, communities, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (March 29): The Sustainable Sarawak Blueprint, which is being developed, would guide all sectors and communities in the state to achieve sustainability goals, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is also Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, said Sarawak would prioritise environmental sustainability, align its development path with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and pursue balanced economic growth by adopting a responsible approach towards the development of its natural resources.

“Following this, Sarawak will develop a Sustainable Sarawak Blueprint to guide all government agencies, businesses and communities in achieving its desired sustainability goals.

“The blueprint will address concern related to biodiversity conservation and natural resources management as well as climate change mitigation and adaptation and concurrently creating an enabling environment with modern infrastructure in tandem with the country’s Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0,” he said today at the inaugural Malaysian Conservation Conference 2022.

He said Sarawak has to take note of the rapid decline of various species and ecosystems around the world and that 25 per cent of flora and fauna are facing extinction.

Although Sarawak still has a lot of forested areas compared to other parts of the world, he said the 2019 Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services should be a wake-up call for everyone to ensure the environment is taken care of for current and future generations.

“Sarawak’s natural resources and forest areas are one of Malaysia’s main carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots. Hence, to me, responsible management is critical to support Malaysia’s commitment to maintain at least 50 per cent of the country under forest cover.

“Today, as the Premier of Sarawak, you have my word that Sarawak is committed towards preservation of six million ha of land as permanent forests and one million ha as Totally Protected Areas (TPAs),” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out Sarawak had pledged its commitment to ensure environmental sustainability is part of the main core of the development initiative.

“Our target is to ensure the continuation of environmentally sound practices such as greening efforts and improved enforcement of regulatory framework to enhance our environmental conservation efforts.

“Therefore, in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, Environmental Sustainability is included as one of the three main pillars which corresponds with the state’s vision, strategies, initiatives, projects, and policies that will steer Sarawak towards it 2030 goals in ensuring a clean and healthy environment for all by having policies in sustainable forest management as well as adoption of new technologies and innovation,” he said.

This is also to support Malaysia’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity by 45 per cent across the economy based on gross domestic product in 2030, he said.

He added Sarawak will also develop Smart Cities master plans that will consider environmental sustainability related to urbanisation.

“In fact, a Kuching Smart City Master Plan has already been developed with low carbon mobility and smart city infrastructure being considered for the capital city,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, and Sarawak Forestry Corporation CEO Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.