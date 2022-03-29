UMS graduate receives Freezailah Forest Sustainability Award

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 29): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) graduate Chai Lee Ting, 26, was awarded the Freezailah Forest Sustainability Award by the Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC).

Chai has graduated from her bachelor’s degree programme in Nature Park and Recreation at the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources (FSSA).

The awarded was presented by the UMS Pro-Chancellor, Tan Sri Azman Hashim, at the end of the third session of UMS 22nd Convocation here on Monday.

She was conferred the award with her thesis titled ‘Estimation of Aboveground Carbon in Rubber Plantation, Tamparuli, Sabah using Airborne Lidar.’

Chai said rubber was one of the important raw materials in Malaysia.

“Tamparuli is renowned for its rubber, therefore I chose this district as the location of my study.”

Chai said her study was based on proposals to detect and estimate aboveground carbon using remote control.

The award also came with a cash prize of RM2,000 for the first-class degree graduate.

Chai completed her bachelor’s degree programme in 2020 and is currently pursuing her study in Master of Science (Forestry) at the Forestry Faculty (FPT) of UMS.

Also present were UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin, MTCC Chairman Haji Kamaruzaman Mohamad, Dean of FSSA, Prof Dr Jualang @ Azlan Abdullah Gansau and Dean of FPT Asso Prof Dr Normah Awang Besar @Raffie.

The Freezailah Forest Sustainability Award began since 2016 in honour of the contribution of the founder and former chairman of MTCC, Dato’ Dr Freezailah Che Yeom, who had served the council for 17 years.

The award was conferred to encourage students to achieve excellent results in forestry courses.