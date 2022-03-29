Van driver, passenger injured after collision with trailer truck

BINTULU (March 29): Two men were injured when their van crashed into a trailer truck at Mile 5, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn today.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, they received a distress call regarding the incident at 2.46pm.

He said upon arrival at the scene, rescue personnel found the van driver and a passenger trapped in the wreckage.

“Rescue personnel used rescue tools to extricate both victims from the wrecked vehicle.

“The passenger suffered minor injuries on his left leg while the van driver sustained a broken right leg,” he said, adding that the driver of the trailer truck was unscathed.

The injured victims were sent to Bintulu Hospital for treatment.