After 38 years of service, Miri Bomba chief set to retire

MIRI (March 30): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri Zone 6 chief Supt Law Poh Kiong will retire on Friday (April 1), after serving the department for 38 years.

He has been Zone 6 chief since 2012, but first arrived here on promotion as fire prevention unit chief for East Zone from 1989 to 1994, before being appointed as Miri fire station head and East Zone Fire Prevention Unit chief from 1994 to 1997.

Recalling his early days in public service, Law said he was happy to have been able to serve the community here before retiring.

“Miri community comprises warm and helpful people who have always give their best cooperation to the Fire and Rescue Department at all times. Able to have such a great community to work with makes our work easier and appreciated,” he said.

Reminiscing on some of the most significant moments in his career as a firefighter, Law said September 1997’s haze emergency in Sarawak was the most unforgettable time as firefighters struggled to extinguish forest and peat fires in Miri and Lawas for three months.

“At the time, about 1,000 firefighters from all over the country were called on duty to assist and support local firefighter teams and they were temporarily accommodated at the Petronas Sports Village,” he recalled.

He cited the Bukit Lambir plane crash in 1997 as another unforgettable incident.

“Some of the hardest times in my career were when I lost my fellow firefighters while on duty and in accidents. Their passing had impacted me emotionally, but at the same time, kept me going,” he said while thanking his team for their cooperation.

Law has also served as Bomba Zone 5 Bintulu head (2004 to 2006), Bomba Sarawak operation unit assistant director, Putrajaya Fire Behaviour Research Unit head, as well as Rescue Research Unit head.

He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, which he completed in 2004. It was fully sponsored in recognition of his excellent public service performance.

During his time with the department, Law has been awarded the Pingat Cemerlang Bomba (2006), Pingat Setia Bomba (2014), Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (2016), 30 years’ Service Excellence Award (2017), Service Excellence Award (2020), and Pingat Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) in 2021.

The 58-year-old who hails from Kuching, first joined Bomba on Oct 25, 1984.

His wife Servia Lahok is among the first female firefighters in the country, joining the service on Nov 25, 1985.

They are blessed with a son and a daughter.